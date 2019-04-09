Services
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
8301 Aurora Ave
Urbandale, IA 50322
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Westover Chapel
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Westby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Geri" Westby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine "Geri" Westby Obituary
Geraldine "Geri" Westby

Des Moines - Geraldine Westby, 91, passed away April 6, 2019 at Urbandale Health Care Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5-7pm, at Iles Westover Chapel. A Celebration of her life will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale on Thursday, April 11 at 11:00am.

Geri is survived by her son, Thomas (Joyce) Westby; three grandchildren, Julie, Tracey and Jonathan; son-in-law, Steve (Lynne) Boal as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darold; daughter, Patricia "Patty" Boal and two sisters, Ethel (Al) Kroll and Myrtle (George) Blohm.

Memorials may be direct to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for additional information and online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.