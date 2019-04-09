|
Geraldine "Geri" Westby
Des Moines - Geraldine Westby, 91, passed away April 6, 2019 at Urbandale Health Care Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5-7pm, at Iles Westover Chapel. A Celebration of her life will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale on Thursday, April 11 at 11:00am.
Geri is survived by her son, Thomas (Joyce) Westby; three grandchildren, Julie, Tracey and Jonathan; son-in-law, Steve (Lynne) Boal as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darold; daughter, Patricia "Patty" Boal and two sisters, Ethel (Al) Kroll and Myrtle (George) Blohm.
Memorials may be direct to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for additional information and online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019