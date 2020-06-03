Gerard "Jerry" Reinders
Orange City - Mr. Gerard "Jerry" Reinders, age 86, of Orange City, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff.
There will be a private family service on Thursday, June 4, at 1:00pm, at the American Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Michael Hardeman will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Visitation without the family will be on Wednesday, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
In light of current events, and in an effort to abide by the recommendation of social distancing, we encourage you to use our website, www.oolman.com, to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, view the tribute video, and participate in the funeral service via live stream.
Gerard Henry was born on May 17, 1934, in Orange City, the son of Henry and Henrietta (De Groot) Reinders. He was raised in Orange City, where he attended Nassau No. 5 Country School through the seventh grade and graduated from the Orange City Public School in 1951. He attended the Northwestern Junior College in Orange City for one year before transferring to the Iowa State University. He completed his bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1956.
Following graduation, he was commissioned as a second Lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers. He served for six years as a reservist, including two years of active duty, and was honorably discharged as a Captain. Upon his return to civilian life, he was employed as an engineer at numerous companies, including Western Contracting Corporation, Tower Communications, Vivian Equipment Company, Midwest Culvert Operations, Monona Constructors, J&J Metal Products, and Giese Construction, as well as working as an associate area engineer for the Soil Conservation Service for a short time. In 1996, he semiretired and became a Disaster Assistance Employee for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He was deployed 23 times for various disasters or training, which covered eight to nine states throughout the central and eastern United States.
He was united in marriage to Florence Rienstra on December 22, 1954, and they were blessed with three sons, Jeff, Tim, and Todd. On December 1, 1969, he married Mary Lou Mulder in Sioux City. "Jerry" and Mary made their home in Orange City until 1978, when they relocated to Sioux City. They later returned to Orange City until their declining health made nursing care necessary. Mary passed away on October 16, 2016, in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Jerry was on various boards and a member of many different organizations, including the Orange City Chamber of Commerce Board and served as a Chamber Ambassador, the Sioux County Board of Review, the Masonic Lodge, and the Sioux City Consistory and Abu Bekr Shrine. He was also a member and past president of the Northwest Chapter of the Iowa Engineering Society, and the National Society of Professional Engineers. He enjoyed boating, golfing, and attending various athletic events at both the high school and college level.
Survivors include his three sons, Jeff Reinders, and his fiancé, Deanne Crilly, of Sioux City; Tim Reinders, and his wife LuAnn, of Des Moines; and Todd Reinders, all of Des Moines; two stepchildren, Ann Cohen, of Urbandale; and Michael Cohen, of Melvin; five grandchildren, Christine, and her husband, Jeremy Caron; Stephanie Reinders and Sam Pick; Caitlyn Reinders; Travis Reinders; and Henry Reinders; and four step-grandchildren, Darby Earle; Lindsey Cohen; Julia Cohen; and Joseph Cohen.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two stepsons, Karl Cohen and Kurt Cohen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Care Initiatives Hospice.
Orange City - Mr. Gerard "Jerry" Reinders, age 86, of Orange City, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff.
There will be a private family service on Thursday, June 4, at 1:00pm, at the American Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Michael Hardeman will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Visitation without the family will be on Wednesday, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
In light of current events, and in an effort to abide by the recommendation of social distancing, we encourage you to use our website, www.oolman.com, to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, view the tribute video, and participate in the funeral service via live stream.
Gerard Henry was born on May 17, 1934, in Orange City, the son of Henry and Henrietta (De Groot) Reinders. He was raised in Orange City, where he attended Nassau No. 5 Country School through the seventh grade and graduated from the Orange City Public School in 1951. He attended the Northwestern Junior College in Orange City for one year before transferring to the Iowa State University. He completed his bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1956.
Following graduation, he was commissioned as a second Lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers. He served for six years as a reservist, including two years of active duty, and was honorably discharged as a Captain. Upon his return to civilian life, he was employed as an engineer at numerous companies, including Western Contracting Corporation, Tower Communications, Vivian Equipment Company, Midwest Culvert Operations, Monona Constructors, J&J Metal Products, and Giese Construction, as well as working as an associate area engineer for the Soil Conservation Service for a short time. In 1996, he semiretired and became a Disaster Assistance Employee for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He was deployed 23 times for various disasters or training, which covered eight to nine states throughout the central and eastern United States.
He was united in marriage to Florence Rienstra on December 22, 1954, and they were blessed with three sons, Jeff, Tim, and Todd. On December 1, 1969, he married Mary Lou Mulder in Sioux City. "Jerry" and Mary made their home in Orange City until 1978, when they relocated to Sioux City. They later returned to Orange City until their declining health made nursing care necessary. Mary passed away on October 16, 2016, in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Jerry was on various boards and a member of many different organizations, including the Orange City Chamber of Commerce Board and served as a Chamber Ambassador, the Sioux County Board of Review, the Masonic Lodge, and the Sioux City Consistory and Abu Bekr Shrine. He was also a member and past president of the Northwest Chapter of the Iowa Engineering Society, and the National Society of Professional Engineers. He enjoyed boating, golfing, and attending various athletic events at both the high school and college level.
Survivors include his three sons, Jeff Reinders, and his fiancé, Deanne Crilly, of Sioux City; Tim Reinders, and his wife LuAnn, of Des Moines; and Todd Reinders, all of Des Moines; two stepchildren, Ann Cohen, of Urbandale; and Michael Cohen, of Melvin; five grandchildren, Christine, and her husband, Jeremy Caron; Stephanie Reinders and Sam Pick; Caitlyn Reinders; Travis Reinders; and Henry Reinders; and four step-grandchildren, Darby Earle; Lindsey Cohen; Julia Cohen; and Joseph Cohen.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two stepsons, Karl Cohen and Kurt Cohen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Care Initiatives Hospice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.