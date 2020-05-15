Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Resources
More Obituaries for Geri VanDeventer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geri L. VanDeventer


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geri L. VanDeventer Obituary
Geri L. Van Deventer

Urbandale - On May 14, 2020, Geri L. Van Deventer went home to be with her Lord. Geri was born on July 19, 1945 to Glen and Verna (Sager) Draper in Chariton, Iowa. She grew up in Iowa and graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1963. Geri worked and retired from Joseph Jewelers after 42-1/2 years.

In 1985, Geri met Ken Van Deventer and they married in 1987. Although she had no children of her own, Geri was a wonderful Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated volunteer at The Iowa Egg Council, EveryStep (formerly HCI), Meals of the Heartland, and Kidsfest. Geri was also a member of Grace West Church in West Des Moines where she was actively involved. In addition, she was often baking goodies for family and friends.

Surviving is her husband, Ken; sisters, Deanna Patrick of Sunnyvale, CA, Peggy (Chuck) Warrick of Des Moines, IA and Gean Wolfe of Lake Elsinore, CA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cora and Doran Van Rheenen of Pleasantville, IA and Ruth and Dwight Johnston of Knoxville, IA; and many family members. Geri you will be greatly missed by those who knew you.

Geri will be laid to rest at Waukee Cemetery with a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Grace West Church, 6820 Ashworth Rd., West Des Moines, IA 50266. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -