Geri L. Van Deventer
Urbandale - On May 14, 2020, Geri L. Van Deventer went home to be with her Lord. Geri was born on July 19, 1945 to Glen and Verna (Sager) Draper in Chariton, Iowa. She grew up in Iowa and graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1963. Geri worked and retired from Joseph Jewelers after 42-1/2 years.
In 1985, Geri met Ken Van Deventer and they married in 1987. Although she had no children of her own, Geri was a wonderful Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated volunteer at The Iowa Egg Council, EveryStep (formerly HCI), Meals of the Heartland, and Kidsfest. Geri was also a member of Grace West Church in West Des Moines where she was actively involved. In addition, she was often baking goodies for family and friends.
Surviving is her husband, Ken; sisters, Deanna Patrick of Sunnyvale, CA, Peggy (Chuck) Warrick of Des Moines, IA and Gean Wolfe of Lake Elsinore, CA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cora and Doran Van Rheenen of Pleasantville, IA and Ruth and Dwight Johnston of Knoxville, IA; and many family members. Geri you will be greatly missed by those who knew you.
Geri will be laid to rest at Waukee Cemetery with a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Grace West Church, 6820 Ashworth Rd., West Des Moines, IA 50266. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020