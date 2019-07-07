Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gerold Curnes


1963 - 2019
Gerold Curnes Obituary
Gerold Curnes

formerly of Des Moines - Gerold Curnes passed away May 13, 2019 while in England on business.

Gerold was born November 22, 1963. He was a Lincoln High School graduate. Following high school, Gerold enlisted in the United States Army and served two tours of duty in Germany. He worked in cyber security for Cinteot Inc. and resided in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

Gerold is survived by his spouse, Debbie Burriss; father, Wayne Curnes; sons, Justin and Ethan Curnes; siblings, Sharrie (Mark) Steele and Carrie Curnes; half-siblings, Michele (Kevin) Nowak and Terry (Mary) Curnes.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Curnes and his sister, Deborah Curnes.

The family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Scattering of his cremated remains will follow in the Wildflower Scattering Garden located in Glendale Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019
