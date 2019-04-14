Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
For more information about
Gerri Harfst
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
Ankeny - Gerri Harfst, age 84, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Kavanagh House with her loving husband Don at her side. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4-6:30 p.m., at the Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First St., Ankeny, Iowa 50023).

Gerri was born on a farm near Pleasant Prairie, Iowa (near the Davenport area) to Vera (Jenkins) and Kenneth Murdock. The family moved to Wilton Junction, Iowa (now known as Wilton) when she was three years old. She was an only child, and only granddaughter, and lived within four blocks of both grandparents. Gerri usually walked to have lunch with her grandmother if she didn't like what her mom had. She attended Wilton School from 1st thru 12th grade. She had to walk a half a block to get to school.

Gerri managed Plumb Jewelry store for a number of years. Gerri was very active in conformation AKC shows and in showing standard smooth Dachshunds.

Gerri was very active in the dog show world. She was a member of the Columbine Dachshund Club in Colorado, as well as the Dachshund Club of America. Gerri was also active in the Cyclone Country Kennel Club of Ames, and the Des Moines Kennel Club.

She liked to help people who wanted a Dachshund, and she enjoyed training the public on proper care and educating them on the clubs. She was somewhat opinionated at times, but it was always for the good of the dogs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gerri's name to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313).

Online condolences and thoughtful memories can be shared on Gerri's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019
