Gerry Murray
Des Moines - Gerry Murray, the legendary star of Roller Derby, died August 9, 2019. She was born in Des Moines September 30, 1920 to Leila Zika Murray and Raymond Murray. She lived with her grandmother Grace Jones. Gerry graduated from North High School where she ran track and played volleyball and basketball.
Gerry played softball as a very young child. While visiting family in Omaha she was noticed by a recruiter and asked to play on the Russell Sporting Goods team. They were state champions and went to the national tournament. After the tournament ended, she was again noticed while roller skating in a rink in Omaha and invited to skate in the Roller Derby. She began her career as a star in 1938. Gerry, her husband Gene Gammon and son Michael Gammon were all members of the Roller Derby and all in the Roller Derby Hall of Fame.
Gerry Murry was nicknamed "Murph", was the original Diva and the glamour girl of Roller Derby and will always be one of the greatest names in its history. She was women's captain of the World Champion New York Chiefs for many years, sporting jersey #22 until 1962. She continued skating with different teams until 1978. Gerry was considered to be the most natural skater in the history of the game and probably the all-time scoring champion among women. She was beloved by legions of fans.
In later years, she returned to Des Moines. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Gerry is survived by her son Michael Gammon, a granddaughter Sharilee Gammon Cantal, great grandson Darne' Cantal, great granddaughter Chyanne Cantal Felber, great great granddaughter Jocelyn Felber and great great grandson Austin Felber . She was preceded in death by husband Gene, parents and a brother who was killed during WWII at Guadalcanal.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Gerry was a lover of animals, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 12, 2019