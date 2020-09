Gertrude A. JohnsonDes Moines - Gertrude A. Johnson passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20 in her home with her children by her side. She had suffered a long illness.A visitation will be held at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale on Thursday, September 24 from 5-7pm and a graveside service will be held at Glendale Cemetery at 11am on Friday, September 25. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In her memory, please consider making a donation to UnityPoint Hospice of Des Moines.