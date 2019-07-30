Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church,
3663 66th St.,
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery
8300 Quivira Rd
Lenexa, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Thurston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Elizabeth "Betty" Thurston


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Elizabeth "Betty" Thurston Obituary
Gertrude "Betty" Elizabeth Thurston

Clive - Gertrude Elizabeth Thurston, 90, died peacefully at Calvin Community on July 28, 2019. Betty was born December 17, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Gertrude (Mallon) Stauss.

Mass will be at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66th St., Urbandale, IA on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Betty will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd. in Lenexa, KS on Thursday, August 1 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the DMARC Food Pantry. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now