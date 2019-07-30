|
Gertrude "Betty" Elizabeth Thurston
Clive - Gertrude Elizabeth Thurston, 90, died peacefully at Calvin Community on July 28, 2019. Betty was born December 17, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Gertrude (Mallon) Stauss.
Mass will be at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66th St., Urbandale, IA on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Betty will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd. in Lenexa, KS on Thursday, August 1 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the DMARC Food Pantry. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019