Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1100 S.E. Sharon Drive
Ankeny, IA
Gertrude Hall


1935 - 2019
Gertrude Hall

Ankeny - "Trudy" Ann Hall, 84 of Ankeny, Iowa passed away July 14, 2019.

She is survived by three children, Theresa (Clyde) Stephenson, Dennis (Patsy) Hall, Jerry (Gina) Hall, and Son-in-Law Ray Klamn, along with, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Hall and daughter Stephanie Klamn.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ankeny, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019
