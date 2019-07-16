|
|
Gertrude Hall
Ankeny - "Trudy" Ann Hall, 84 of Ankeny, Iowa passed away July 14, 2019.
She is survived by three children, Theresa (Clyde) Stephenson, Dennis (Patsy) Hall, Jerry (Gina) Hall, and Son-in-Law Ray Klamn, along with, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Hall and daughter Stephanie Klamn.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ankeny, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019