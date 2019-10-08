|
Gilbert Roger Peitzman
Dallas Center, IA - Gilbert Roger Peitzman, 94, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, in Granger, IA. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at Brandt Funeral Home in Dallas Center. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00PM immediately prior to the service. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery - Dallas Center.
Gilbert was born February 4, 1925, in Des Moines, Iowa, to L. Floyd and Sarilla (Plumer) Peitzman. He married Elinor Bentall on June 1, 1948 and to this union two sons were born, Lee (1954) and Mark (1960).
Gilbert was a self-employed farmer and cattleman, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Dallas Center Church of the Brethren; the Iowa and Dallas County Cattlemen's Associations; Early Wheels of Iowa; Missouri Valley Wrench Club; The Hubcapper Club; International Harvester Club; Lincoln Owner's Club; and served on the boards of his church and Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center. He enjoyed collecting and displaying his vast collection of antique tools.
Gilbert is survived by his sons, Lee (Sheryl) Peitzman, Auburn, IN, Mark A. (Trista) Peitzman of Dallas Center, IA; four Grandchildren, Lesa (Jim) Roemke of Kenosha, WI, Hilary (Scott) Martin of Auburn, IN, Trent Peitzman & Lauryn Peitzman of Dallas Center, IA; four Great-Grandchildren, Lena & Eva Roemke & Noah & Kara Martin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elinor, father, L. Floyd Peitzman, mother, Sarilla Peitzman, infant sister, Loretta Peitzman, & Bradley Peitzman, infant grandson.
Contributions may be made to his church. Cards to the family are welcomed at P.O. Box 143, Grimes, Iowa 50111. Online condolences may also be left at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019