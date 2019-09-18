Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
650 NE 52nd Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Barsetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Barsetti


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina Barsetti Obituary
Gina Barsetti

Des Moines - Gina Barsetti, 103, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 21, at 10 am at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

Gina was born with her twin brother Nello to Victor and Santina (Landi) Barsetti in Des Moines, Iowa.

After growing up in Des Moines and graduating from North High, Gina attended 4 "C"s Business College. She moved to Chicago and worked many years in the insurance claims industry. Gina loved to travel and took many trips with family members through the years. She retired in 1980 when she moved back to the family home to live with her sister Erminia. They enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, gardening and having family stop in to visit.

Gina attended All Saints Catholic Church, was involved in Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Iowa Catholic Women's League, and the Northside Library.

Preceded in death: parents, Victor and Santina. Brothers Nello, Lawrence (Daisy), Faustino (Mary Beth) and sisters Erminia and Mary (George McCrea)

Gina is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their many children. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5-7 pm at Westover Funeral Home with a Rosary beginning at 7 pm. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now