|
|
Gina Barsetti
Des Moines - Gina Barsetti, 103, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 21, at 10 am at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Gina was born with her twin brother Nello to Victor and Santina (Landi) Barsetti in Des Moines, Iowa.
After growing up in Des Moines and graduating from North High, Gina attended 4 "C"s Business College. She moved to Chicago and worked many years in the insurance claims industry. Gina loved to travel and took many trips with family members through the years. She retired in 1980 when she moved back to the family home to live with her sister Erminia. They enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, gardening and having family stop in to visit.
Gina attended All Saints Catholic Church, was involved in Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Iowa Catholic Women's League, and the Northside Library.
Preceded in death: parents, Victor and Santina. Brothers Nello, Lawrence (Daisy), Faustino (Mary Beth) and sisters Erminia and Mary (George McCrea)
Gina is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their many children. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5-7 pm at Westover Funeral Home with a Rosary beginning at 7 pm. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019