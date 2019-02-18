|
Ginger (Richards) Crawford
Phoenix - Ginger (Richards) Crawford, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of West Des Moines, IA, passed away February 6th of complications due to a brain anuerysm. Ginger was born to Clare and Dorothy Richards in Des Moines, IA on May 24, 1940. A 1958 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Ginger married Robert Crawford on August 2, 1963. They lived in Des Moines, IA, Denton, TX and West Des Moines, IA before relocating to Phoenix in 2014. Ginger was the proud mother of Jim and Kathy, but the apple of her eye and pride and joy was her grandson, Luke.
Ginger loved life! An artist, she captured beauty in her paintings, marveled when her spring wrens and hummingbirds visited, and diligently tended to her flower and vegetable gardens. Music spoke to her! From Rock & Roll (Elvis) to country favorites, she took it all in. She loved golf, family canasta nights and celebrated everything family! She treasured trips with her sisters and was looking forward to their next visit! She took opportunities to attend school programs for her grandson, nieces and nephews, and celebrated their successes. A loyal friend, she loved and was loved in return. She will be missed.
Prior to retirement Ginger was a real estate agent in Denton, and for Iowa Realty (WDM), and worked at Maurice's Distribution Center. She was a member of West Des Moines Christian Church before moving to Phoenix, where she attended services at Scottsdale Bible Church.
Ginger is survived by her husband Robert, of Phoenix; son Jim (Cheryl) Crawford of West Des Moines and daughter Kathy (Erik Anderson) and grandson Luke, of Phoenix. Also surviving are her sisters Peggy (Dick) Stoffer, and Patty (Denny) Maiers, brother in law Ed Godfrey, and her much loved nieces, nephews, and extended family members She was preceded in death by her parents Clare and Dorothy Richards and sisters Barb Godfrey and Nancy Richards.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 18, 2019