Ginny Foster
Oskaloosa, Iowa - Ginny Kay (Perdue) Foster, 61, a life-long resident of Oskaloosa, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.
Public visitation will be held from 10 am - 6:30 pm, Monday, March 23, 2020, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel. Due to public health restrictions, the funeral home is allowing only a 10 person occupancy and limiting visits to five minutes. Private family services will be held graveside at Forest Cemetery.
For Ginny's life story, please visit langkampfuneralchapel.com.
Due to the Covid-19 mandate by Iowa's governor, the family requests that no floral arrangements be sent to the funeral chapel or the family's home. Instead, to honor Ginny, please make memorial contributions to the Central United Methodist Church or Mahaska Health Foundation for the Hospice Transition Program at Mahaska Health Serenity House.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020