Ginny Pearson
Des Moines - Virginia Claire (Langin) Pearson, 86, of Des Moines died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Known as "Ginny" by her family and friends, she was born into a musical family on July 13, 1932 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Thomas and Rose Langin. On October 2, 1954, she married Chuck Pearson at the Basilica of St. John.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister Rosemarie Langin. Ginny is survived by her seven children, her thirteen grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM immediately followed by funeral services at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, February 19 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 19, 2019