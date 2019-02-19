Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ginny Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginny Pearson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ginny Pearson Obituary
Ginny Pearson

Des Moines - Virginia Claire (Langin) Pearson, 86, of Des Moines died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Known as "Ginny" by her family and friends, she was born into a musical family on July 13, 1932 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Thomas and Rose Langin. On October 2, 1954, she married Chuck Pearson at the Basilica of St. John.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister Rosemarie Langin. Ginny is survived by her seven children, her thirteen grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM immediately followed by funeral services at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, February 19 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.