Gion Rasavanh
Des Moines - Gion was born on September 17, 1934. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Gion was a talented seamstress and made everything she wore by hand. She loved gardening and tended to her plants throughout the year. She was a wonderful cook and cherished time spent with her family. She is survived by her children: Thinh Quang, Thiene (Pan) Vong, Viene (Michael) Lam, Vilay Nguyen, Lori (Tong) Baccam, Michael Rasavanh, and Tony Rasavanh, twenty grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Duc Rasavanh, and son Thanh Rasavanh.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 5, 2019