Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gion Rasavanh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gion Rasavanh


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gion Rasavanh Obituary
Gion Rasavanh

Des Moines - Gion was born on September 17, 1934. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Gion was a talented seamstress and made everything she wore by hand. She loved gardening and tended to her plants throughout the year. She was a wonderful cook and cherished time spent with her family. She is survived by her children: Thinh Quang, Thiene (Pan) Vong, Viene (Michael) Lam, Vilay Nguyen, Lori (Tong) Baccam, Michael Rasavanh, and Tony Rasavanh, twenty grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Duc Rasavanh, and son Thanh Rasavanh.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now