Gladys E. Goodman
Marshalltown - Gladys E. Goodman, 87, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown, IA. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Oratory in Haverhill, IA. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Vigil service held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Haverhill. Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Gladys was born September 17, 1931, to Paul and Amelia (Stalzer) Neuroth in Marshalltown, IA. She attended and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Marshalltown. On August 28, 1950, Gladys was united in marriage to Joseph W. Goodman at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. To this union, six children were born; Christine, Debra, Joseph Mark, Greg, Kelley, and Michael. Gladys worked at the Totem Bowl in Marshalltown as a waitress for 32 years. She was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church. Gladys and Joseph enjoyed camping with friends, outdoor activities, bowling and attending state and national bowling tournaments all over the U.S, spending winters in Tucson, AZ, with her daughters, Chris (Rob) Harrison and Deb (Mike) Keim, all the Arizona family, and life at their home at Lake Ponderosa. Later on in life, Gladys enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's sporting events, no matter the distance needed to travel, as long as Kelley and Mike would take her and they did!
Gladys Goodman will be missed by her children, Debra (Mike) Keim of Tucson, AZ, Kelley (Tim) Brennecke, and Michael (Marchelle) Goodman, both of Montezuma, IA; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; her sisters, Rosalene (Richard) Heil, Louise (Gary) Rutherford, both of Marshalltown, Donna Neuroth of Haverhill, and Sandra (Don) Bailey of Guttenberg, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, three children: Christine Harrison, Joseph Mark Goodman, and Greg, in infancy.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019