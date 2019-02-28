|
Gladys Eveland
Des Moines - Gladys Eveland passed away peacefully on Sunday February 24, 2019 in her home.
Gladys was born on March 20, 1934 to Albert and Clara "Pearl" (Harris) Aswegan. She had 11 brothers and sisters. Gladys graduated from Altoona High school in 1952. She married Richard Eveland and had 3 children. They enjoyed 63 years together.
Gladys is survived by her children: Greg (Marcia) Eveland, Sandy (Bob) Smith, and Kathy Eveland; grandchildren: Nathan (Carleen), Nick (Jenny), Morgan, McKenzie, Madison, Megan, Jakob, and Dillon; great-grandchildren: Ali, Lexi, and Aylah; brother: Jim Aswegan; sisters: Betty (David) Ellenwood and Virginia (Roland) Schoonover.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
A memorial service with lunch following will be held on March 7, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Lutheran church, 600 6th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50309.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the family at 7802 SW 10th Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50315.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019