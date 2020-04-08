Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Carlisle - Gladys L Nicholls, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private, but you may join into our Facebook Live Feed starting at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 10, 2020. Burial will be in the Palmyra Cemetery, Palmyra, IA.

Gladys is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Karen) Nicholls and David (Connie) Nicholls; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Haslam, Beryl French, and Carol Lohr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Gladys Lidgey; and husband, Dale Nicholls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Glady's name to Indianola Garden Club or Ackworth Friends Church. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
