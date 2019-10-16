|
|
Gladys M. VanSickle
Des Moines - Gladys Mae VanSickle (Fields), 77, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 surrounded by family. Gladys was born on December 22, 1941 to Dorothy Fisher in Des Moines. She married her husband of 63 years on June 2, 1956, and together they raised two daughters.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence (Butch) VanSickle; children, Sherrie VanSickle and Tammy VanSickle; grandchildren, Tara Leete (Patrick Honkomp) and Tracy (Chuck) Mash; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ava, Angel and Evelynn; bonus great-grandchildren, Drew, Aidan, Jocey, Teagan and Rylen; siblings, Barb, Dottie, Sam and Larry and numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom she helped raise.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Fisher; and siblings, Mary Mallory and Ben Fisher.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 21 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 at the funeral home followed by burial at Avon Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019