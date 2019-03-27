|
|
Glen Hoch
Lacona - A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lacona. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona with a Rosary service at 4:00 p.m.
Glen passed away March 24, 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Pat Hoch; children: Steve (Brenda) Hoch, Sheila (Will) Coffman, Sandy (Todd) Webb, and Stacey (Andy) Coffman; 10 grandchildren; and siblings: Andy Hoch, Mary Dittmer, Ruth (Fred) Amos, Denny (Lois) Hoch, Ron Hoch, and Ed (Linda) Hoch. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Norb and Josephine Hoch; and siblings: Irma Schaefer, Leo Hoch, and Joe Hoch.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019