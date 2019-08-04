|
|
Glenda Sellers
Indianola - Glenda Rose Sellers, 82, died at her home on July 31, 2019, after battling many years of lung disease and cancer both acquired from Radon toxicity.
Her death was preceded by her husband Eldon Sellers. She is survived by her children: Charles Sellers of Minneapolis, MN, Deanna Sellers (Matt Towle) of West St. Paul, MN, and Kristine Moats (Marty) of Ames, IA, and her precious grandchildren Abigail Moats of Washington D.C, Jessica Moats and Benjamin Moats of Ames, IA and grand-dogs Layla and Charlie.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Heritage Room at The Village in Indianola. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service. There will be a light reception to follow. Funeral arrangements are being made by Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Survivors Against Radon or at www.cansar.org, To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019