Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heritage Room at The Village
Indianola, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Room at The Village
Indianola, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Sellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Sellers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda Sellers Obituary
Glenda Sellers

Indianola - Glenda Rose Sellers, 82, died at her home on July 31, 2019, after battling many years of lung disease and cancer both acquired from Radon toxicity.

Her death was preceded by her husband Eldon Sellers. She is survived by her children: Charles Sellers of Minneapolis, MN, Deanna Sellers (Matt Towle) of West St. Paul, MN, and Kristine Moats (Marty) of Ames, IA, and her precious grandchildren Abigail Moats of Washington D.C, Jessica Moats and Benjamin Moats of Ames, IA and grand-dogs Layla and Charlie.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Heritage Room at The Village in Indianola. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service. There will be a light reception to follow. Funeral arrangements are being made by Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Survivors Against Radon or at www.cansar.org, To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now