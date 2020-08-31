Glenn Borgman



Pella - Glenn E. Borgman, 87, passed away Sunday, August 30 at the Comfort House of Pella. Glenn was born October 2, 1932 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Glenn graduated from Central College in 1954. He married Shirley Van Konyneburg in 1955. Glenn took over the family farm near Pella and later worked for Hoeksema's Implement dealership and Ver Dught Agency.



Glenn is survived by his wife Shirley, and their three children: Dean (Jill), Dee, Dirk (Sharon); six grandchildren and three great- grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Borgman.



Funeral services will be held, Wednesday at 10:30 am First Reformed Church, Pella with military honors.



Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, First Reformed Church.



Glenn had a life well lived.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store