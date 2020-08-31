1/1
Glenn Borgman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Borgman

Pella - Glenn E. Borgman, 87, passed away Sunday, August 30 at the Comfort House of Pella. Glenn was born October 2, 1932 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Glenn graduated from Central College in 1954. He married Shirley Van Konyneburg in 1955. Glenn took over the family farm near Pella and later worked for Hoeksema's Implement dealership and Ver Dught Agency.

Glenn is survived by his wife Shirley, and their three children: Dean (Jill), Dee, Dirk (Sharon); six grandchildren and three great- grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Borgman.

Funeral services will be held, Wednesday at 10:30 am First Reformed Church, Pella with military honors.

Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, First Reformed Church.

Glenn had a life well lived.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved