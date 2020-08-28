Glenn L. Warden



Grimes - Glenn L. Warden, 82, passed away at his home, surrounded by love on Wednesday, August, 19, 2020 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 12, 1938 to Glenn and Pauline (Ressler) Warden.



Glenn proudly worked for many years at John Deere until he retired in 1990. An avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan, he attended every race he could. After retiring, Glenn discovered his love for horseshoes. Rarely a week went by where he wasn't pitching horseshoes in competitions, often times winning the tournaments. In 1996 he won 1st in his class and became a World Champion.



More than anything, Glenn loved the Lord. After accepting Christ, he spent every day talking to those around him about God. If you called his phone, he'd answer "Praise The Lord". If you knew Glenn, you were going to hear about Jesus. If you didn't know Glenn you were going to hear about Jesus. He was dedicated to bringing others to Christ.



In 1958 Glenn married Joann Roe who passed away in 2012. They had three children together, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In 2013, Glenn married Peggy (Reed) Warden. He and Peggy enjoyed winters in Yuma, Arizona, horseshoe tournaments, and restoring furniture together.



Surviving are his wife, Peggy; his children, Glenda Warden, Brenda Frankford and Richard (Ronnette) Warden; three step-children; seven grandchildren;8 step-grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, Evelyn (Donald) Stogdill, Patricia Wild and Jeri Warden.



Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and his sister Carol Turnipseed.



A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at10 AM at New Hope Assembly of God at 4425 - 70th St., Urbandale.



Due to the Coronavirus, social distancing and masks will be required for the safety of everyone.









