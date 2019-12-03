|
Glenn Meacham
Carlisle - Glen Laverne Meacham, 93, of Carlisle passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Wesley Village in Indianola. A Funeral service for Glenn will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will begin at 10:00 am prior to services. Interment with military honors will follow services at 2:00 pm in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.
Glenn was born on August 4, 1926 in Polk County, Iowa to Everett and Bessie Meacham. Glenn joined the United States Army and was stationed in the South Pacific in the Philippines. After an honorable discharge Glenn started farming with his father, Everett in Polk and Warren County. He later worked for SMB Stage Lines and Highway Post Office Bus doing charter busses and U.S. Mail. Glenn contracted with U.S. Mail to haul mail on his own called "Meacham Pony Express". Later he hauled fuel for Solar Transport until his retirement. Glenn's favorite pastime was being involves with his collection of cars, tractors and antiques. Glenn is survived by his children, Patricia(Dennis)Van Ryswyk, Jerry(Sarah)Meacham and Danny Meacham; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, Michelle Stravers, Ashley(Thomas)Miller, David Beach, Owen Stravers, Robert Stravers, Cheyenne Miller and Hunter Brown as well as many other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Alna of 63 years and his parents, Everett and Bessie Meacham. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019