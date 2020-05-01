Services
1938 - 2020
Glenn William Frazier

Glenn William Frazier passed on April 26, 2020 from complications of Covid-19.

He was born November 26, 1938 to Glenn B. and Mary (Persinger) Frazier.

Glenn wed Judy Matthiesen in1960, they were married 57 years, she preceded him in death.

Glenn enjoyed 40 years at Meredith Publishing, retired and began a consulting business.

He and Judy enjoyed world travel and golf.

He is survived by daughters Kelley Davis and Kristy (Gary) Mathems, grandsons Max Davis, Boone and Ryan Mathems and great granddaughter Karleen Kruse Davis, brothers Mike, Bob and Jay and sisters Cathy and Sarah (Mike) Aubert.

He donated his body to science and will be cremated. A memorial celebration will be held at a latter date. Donations in Glenn's honor may be made to The or Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020
