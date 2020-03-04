|
Glenna Crannell
Adel - Glenna Ann (Barnett) Crannell, 86, of Adel, IA, passed away on March 2, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Linden, IA to Grace (Foy) and Leslie Barnett and was the youngest of four siblings. She graduated from Linden High School and studied bookkeeping at AIB in Des Moines. Glenna loved reading, bird watching, gardening, camping and traveling, but most of all, she loved being with her family.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Melvin, Gaylord, and Theron ("Pud") Barnett, as well as a son, Steven Crannell. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harold "Ray" Raymond Crannell, children, Michael (Alison) Crannell, Lisa Gassman (Dave Vajgrt), Matthew (Malinda) Crannell, daughter-in-law, Vicki Crannell, 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Caldwell Parish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel, IA., with burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to the of Iowa, 5601 Douglas Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50310, or made online at lung.org. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020