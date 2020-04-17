Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Glenna Lee Day

Glenna Lee Day Obituary
Glenna Lee Day

Dexter - Glenna Lee (Roberts) Day, 78, of Dexter, IA, passed away at Kavanagh House Hospice from a three-week battle with cancer on April 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the summer.

Glenna was born January 4, 1942 in Corning, IA, where she grew up one of six children on the family farm. She lived most of her life in Urbandale, IA. with her husband Patrick of 58 years. They owned Patrick's Hair Styles and The Lollipop Children's Salon until their retirement to Diamondhead Lake.

Glenna was preceded in death by her husband Patrick, and their son, Michael and also her oldest brother. She will be greatly missed by her children, Kelly Hemry, Lisa Anderson (Tom), and Matthew Day (Tracy), and daughter-in-law, Allyson (Chris Cooper); 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, a brother, three sisters, two sister-in-laws and a brother-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to EveryStep Kavanagh House, 900 56th St. DM, IA 50312.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
