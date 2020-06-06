Glenna Sue Grohe
Urbandale - Glenna Sue (Fagan) Grohe was a beautiful person. She was born on February 24, 1941, in Hannibal, MO to Herbert and Edna Fagan, and lived most of her life in Des Moines, IA. She graduated from Philadelphia-Emerson High School in 1959 and then from Hannibal LaGrange Junior College and Kirksville (NE Missouri State) College. Glenna started out as a high school English teacher in Burlington, IA where she met her future husband, Ron. They were married in 1964 and settled in Des Moines in 1968.
Glenna's priority in her early married years was her family. She had an interest in mission through the Presbyterian Church and house guests came from various parts of the world. In the late 70's, Glenna furthered her education to become a Mental Health Therapist with her Master's from Drake University in March of '81. She worked at West Central Mental Health Services in Adel for 20 years. Sadly, Glenna contracted Alzheimer's in late 2009 and was overcome by it on June 1, 2020 while at Senior Suites in Urbandale.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Ron; their three sons, Mark (Amy) and their children, Katie and Mason of Hinsdale, IL; Matthew (Jeanette) and their children, Esden, Lena and Nolden of Des Moines; and Andrew (Megan) and their children, Eva, Jackson and McKinley of St. Charles, IL; and her sister, Nancy (Neil) Reese of Flint Hill, MO.
Memorials may be directed to Windsor Presbyterian Church in Windsor Heights, IA. Condolences and full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.