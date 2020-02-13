|
Gloria Canconan
Waukee - Gloria Jean Cunconan, 74, of Waukee passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 18th also at the funeral home.
She worked many years at Farner-Bocken in Carroll, IA and as a secretary to the Superintendent of Glidden-Ralston school district.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Todd (Diane) Halbur of Clive, IA, Troy (Annette) Halbur of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren Rachel, Jack, and Ben Halbur; sisters Neoma Vanderheiden and Janice (Larry) Kolb; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the pet rescue A Heinz 57 in Desoto, IA
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020