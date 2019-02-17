|
Gloria Cortese Boyt
Des Moines - Gloria Cortese Boyt died Friday evening, February 15, 2019. She was 89 years old.
Gloria was born May 22, 1929 in Des Moines, Iowa to Sam and Jennie (DeMarco) Cortese. Both of her parents had immigrated to Des Moines from Italy.
Gloria graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947 and from Drake University in 1951 where she met her husband James O'Malley Boyt. Jim and Gloria were married for 66 years and lived in the same house in Windsor Heights throughout their marriage.
Gloria belonged to Questers and St. Theresa Altar and Rosary Society. For many years she enjoyed singing in the St. Theresa Choir as well as attending the Church's Over 50's Dinner Group. Her High School Club and Mother's Club were also special to her. She volunteered at Mercy Hospital for more than 22 years as a floral designer, and belonged to The Des Moines Pioneer Club and The Serra Club.
She was an avid and reader. Gloria and Jim were proud members of the Friendship Force traveling to Europe a number of times.
She enjoyed frequent lunches with her many friends, dinner out with family every Friday evening, and dinner every Saturday with lifelong friends.
Her family was her greatest pride and joy and her greatest source of fulfillment. Jim (who died in June 2016) always declared that "Gloria was an outstanding and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother."
Gloria is survived by her five children: Diana (Jim) Jensen, Arnolds Park; Bridget (Dan) Olson, West Des Moines; Jean (Don) Tool, Earlham; John (Margaret) Boyt, Iowa City; and Sheila (Bob) Nelson West Des Moines; sisters-in-law, Cathryn Cortese, Jeanne Boyt, and Kathleen Spargur. Gloria is also survived by 10 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an older brother, Dr. Joseph Cortese; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Boyt and William Spargur.
"It is by dying that we are born into eternal life". St. Francis of Assisi
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 19th at the St. Theresa Catholic Church Gathering Space (University at Merle Hay Road) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The funeral Mass at St Theresa Catholic Church will begin at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St.Theresa Catholic Church or the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) Food Pantry.
O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk is assisting the family arrangements www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019