Gloria Coser Obituary
Johnston - Gloria Jean Coser (Phipps) 69, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She lost the battle to pancreatic cancer.

Gloria is survived by her spouse Joe Coser, son Travis (Tracey) Bevenidge, grand-daughters Julia and Ella Bevenidge, her brothers Rod, Paul and Dave, and sister Theresa Bailey (Phipps).

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Audrey Phipps and son Chad Bevenidge.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020
