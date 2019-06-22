|
Gloria Cosner
Des Moines - Gloria Cosner, 87, died of complications from pneumonia June 19, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held 11am Monday, June 24, 2019 at Brooks South Town Chapel with a visitation beginning at 10am, burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Gloria worked for 30 years for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company before retiring in 1983.
Left to cherish Gloria's memory are children Gregg, Penny and step daughter Debbie; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren as well as several other relatives and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 22, 2019