Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
Gloria Cosner Obituary
Gloria Cosner

Des Moines - Gloria Cosner, 87, died of complications from pneumonia June 19, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held 11am Monday, June 24, 2019 at Brooks South Town Chapel with a visitation beginning at 10am, burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Gloria worked for 30 years for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company before retiring in 1983.

Left to cherish Gloria's memory are children Gregg, Penny and step daughter Debbie; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren as well as several other relatives and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 22, 2019
