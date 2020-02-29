|
Gloria Holder
Rock Island, IL - Gloria Jean Holder, 88, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed on February 29, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing Home in Rock Island. Her family will greet friends and family from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A graveside committal will be at 2 p.m. in the cemetery.
Gloria Holder was born on August 14th, 1931 to Vern and Allie Moorman in Des Moines, Iowa. On July 23rd, 1955, she married Lonnie Carlton Holder in Des Moines, who preceded her in death in 1999.
Survivors include her son, Lonnie Lee (Judy) of Rock Island, Illinois, and daughter, Zerelda Marie Hammer (Daniel), of Cullman, Alabama; a granddaughter, Rachel Elizabeth Dickerson Way, and grandchildren, Jennifer Howlett and Joshua (Tara) Watters; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Gene, and Allyson Way, and great-grandchildren, Sophia and Curtis Howlett, and Deryck Stickle. Preceding Gloria in death are her brother Kenneth Moorman, and her sisters, Irene Ridgway, Rose Falk, Vivian Wright, and Normalea Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Iowa GenWeb, http://iagenweb.org/state/friends_of_iagenweb/, or the Iowa Genealogy Society, http://iowagenealogy.org/.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020