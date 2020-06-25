Gloria Hudson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Hudson

Waukee - Gloria Kay Hudson, 89, passed away June 24, 2020 at EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

Gloria was born February 3, 1931 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to parents, Abner and Edna (Black) Stafford. She graduated from Renwick, Iowa high school and received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State College. On June 9, 1957 she was united in marriage to Richard Hudson in Renwick, Iowa and they had three children, Debra, Scott and Ann. They lived in New Hampton, Iowa (one year), Monona, Iowa (three years), Clear Lake, Iowa (six years), Mason City, Iowa (40 years) and in 2007, moved to Waukee, Iowa.

Gloria worked as an accountant and a teacher for over 32 years. She worked for: Banker's Life, Garner Iowa schools, New Hampton schools, Hamilton Business College and River City Ready Mix in Mason City. She was a former member of the Presbyterian Church in Mason City, where she served as a deacon and a current member of Heartland Presbyterian Church in Clive, Iowa. She served her community as a volunteer at: Mercy Hospital in Mason City, North Iowa Hospice, AARP Tax Services and EveryStep Hospice. She was also a member of the New Horizons Band in Des Moines, Iowa.

Along the way, Gloria became an expert in obtaining costly medications for citizens in Mason City, many of whom did not have insurance that covered their medications. The services she provided added up to over a $1 million in benefits for the citizens of the community gaining her recognition by the state of Iowa as a Million Dollar Volunteer.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Richard; her children, Debra Hudson of Mason City, Scott Hudson of Western Springs, IL and Ann Hudson of West Des Moines, IA and three grandsons, Ryan, Daniel and Jonathan Hudson. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. For those unable to attend, you may view the service through a livestream link that will appear, just prior to the service, on Gloria's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved