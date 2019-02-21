Services
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloria Jean Miller Obituary
Gloria Jean Miller

Norwalk - Gloria Miller, 86, passed away peacefully February 16, 2019 at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held at 11am Saturday, February 23, at Brooks SouthTown Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service, burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Left to cherish Gloria's wonderful memory are her children; Elmer(Rhonda) MIller, Bruce(Tina)Miller and Tammy(Bob)Deaver; grandsons, Jason, Timothy and Tyler as well as several other relatives and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019
