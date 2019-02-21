|
Gloria Jean Miller
Norwalk - Gloria Miller, 86, passed away peacefully February 16, 2019 at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held at 11am Saturday, February 23, at Brooks SouthTown Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service, burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Left to cherish Gloria's wonderful memory are her children; Elmer(Rhonda) MIller, Bruce(Tina)Miller and Tammy(Bob)Deaver; grandsons, Jason, Timothy and Tyler as well as several other relatives and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019