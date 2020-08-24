Gloria K. Smith



Merrillville - Gloria K. Smith (Nee Benson), age 84, of Merrillville, Indiana passed away peacefully Thursday August 20, 2020. Gloria was born October 2, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Adolph and Leona (Johnson) Benson. Gloria earned a degree in Home Economics and taught at a High School in Dewitt, IA. Gloria was known for her famous yeast rolls and Santa face sugar cookies. She enjoyed the art of sewing and owned the Stretch & Sew Fabric Store in Des Moines, IA. She loved gardening and became a Master Gardener in Des Moines. She loved her roses and sharing her garden with her friends. Gloria was an accomplished Duplicate Bridge Player. She loved to travel and enjoyed many family vacations. She had a very strong faith, loved her family and dog Cocoa.



Gloria is survived by her three children, Deborah K. (James) Cannon, Leonard M. Smith, III and Larry M. (Celeste) Smith; one grandchild, Porter A. Smith; and a sister, Darlene L. Burm.



She was preceded in death by Leonard M. Smith, her husband of 34 years prior to his passing in 1989; her brother, Adolph "Swede" Benson; two sisters, Jean A. Honaker and Betty V. Hopkins; and her stepson, Jeffrey L. Williams.



Memorial services will be held at a future date.









