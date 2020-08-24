1/1
Gloria K. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria K. Smith

Merrillville - Gloria K. Smith (Nee Benson), age 84, of Merrillville, Indiana passed away peacefully Thursday August 20, 2020. Gloria was born October 2, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Adolph and Leona (Johnson) Benson. Gloria earned a degree in Home Economics and taught at a High School in Dewitt, IA. Gloria was known for her famous yeast rolls and Santa face sugar cookies. She enjoyed the art of sewing and owned the Stretch & Sew Fabric Store in Des Moines, IA. She loved gardening and became a Master Gardener in Des Moines. She loved her roses and sharing her garden with her friends. Gloria was an accomplished Duplicate Bridge Player. She loved to travel and enjoyed many family vacations. She had a very strong faith, loved her family and dog Cocoa.

Gloria is survived by her three children, Deborah K. (James) Cannon, Leonard M. Smith, III and Larry M. (Celeste) Smith; one grandchild, Porter A. Smith; and a sister, Darlene L. Burm.

She was preceded in death by Leonard M. Smith, her husband of 34 years prior to his passing in 1989; her brother, Adolph "Swede" Benson; two sisters, Jean A. Honaker and Betty V. Hopkins; and her stepson, Jeffrey L. Williams.

Memorial services will be held at a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved