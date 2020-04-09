|
Gloria Kile
Ankeny - Gloria Kile, 90, of Ankeny, Iowa passed away on April 7, 2020 at the Mill Pond in Ankeny, Iowa.
Gloria Jane Reynolds was born on March 11, 1930 in Pocahontas, Iowa: she was the daughter of John and Hazel Reynolds, after graduation from Pocahontas High School she moved to Des Moines to attend Methodist School of Nursing. Gloria met her future husband of 40 years Raymond Kile at a dance in Des Moines, they were married on June 10, 1951, and were blessed with one son John in 1959. Gloria worked as a nurse in a pediatric office most of her 40 years of working.
She enjoyed family vacations, bowling league and attended Highland Park Presbyterian Church.
In death Gloria rejoins her husband, Raymond, sister, Susan and brothers, Wayne and Dale.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, John and his wife Joleen, granddaughter Jennifer and husband Chad Roberts and granddaughter, Anna Seddon.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020