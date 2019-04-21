|
|
Gloria Orr
Knoxville, IA - Gloria Elizabeth Orr, age 81, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Hospice Comfort House of Pella.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville, beginning at 2:00 P.M. Gloria's family will be present to greet friends and relatives from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Winfield Funeral Home. Burial services will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Following burial, a luncheon will be held at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville.
Those left to cherish Gloria's memory include her children, Cynthia (Ronald) VandeKamp of Knoxville, Mark (Patty) Orr of Knoxville, Jim Orr of Nevada, Terry Orr of Nevada, and Tom (Karri) Orr of Knoxville; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren; also many other relatives
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Opal (Belger) Ward; husband, Kenneth Vernon Orr; brother, Roger Allen Winslow; children, Patricia Cox Orr, and Carroll Edward Orr; and grandchildren, Timothy VandeKamp, and Lane Orr.
Memorials may be given in Gloria's memory to Hospice Comfort House of Pella.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019