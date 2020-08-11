1/1
Gloria Ruth Oetting Jensen
1930 - 2020
Gloria Ruth Oetting Jensen

Gloria Ruth Oetting Jensen died in Seattle on August 2, 2020, a few days shy of her 90th birthday. Gloria was born in Davenport, Iowa, in 1930. She grew up in Waterloo, IA, with three siblings. They were preacher's kids: their father W.D. Oetting was a Lutheran minister. Gloria graduated from Waterloo East High School and received her nursing degree from the University of Iowa.

Because her older brother Walt was a good friend of Ros Jensen, Gloria and Ros knew each other for many years before they began dating at the University of Iowa. They married in 1951, had four sons, and enjoyed 60 years of marriage before Ros' death in 2012. They moved to Des Moines in 1958 and lived there until 1965 when they moved to St. Louis, MO. They returned to Des Moines in 1970. Being a nurse was central to Gloria's identity. While in Des Moines, she was a public health nurse and worked out of Broadlawns Medical Center. Ros and Gloria were active members of Faith Lutheran Church in West Des Moines. After Gloria's retirement, they moved to Olympia, WA, in 1994. Gloria was active in her church there as well her quilting and Trekkers groups.

Gloria is survived by her four sons: Paul (Deb) in Brier, WA, Mike (Ann) in Seattle, WA, Jim (Sue) in Seattle, WA, and Jon (Sharon) in Portland, OR, seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Family, faith and community were central to her life and she will be deeply missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Olympia, WA, or a charity of your choice.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
