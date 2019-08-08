Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Gloria Sheeler


1949 - 2019
Gloria Sheeler Obituary
Gloria Sheeler

Altoona, Iowa - Gloria Sheeler, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 surrounded by her family at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. Gloria was born on August 25, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Gloria enjoyed playing slots, games and was a huge animal lover. She was such a thoughtful, caring person who loved being involved in everyone's lives, especially her grandchildren's. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sons, Brett Daniels and Jeremy Klisares; step-sons, Bob Sheeler, Mike Sheeler and Fernando Sheeler; grandchildren, Brock Daniels, Shelby Daniels, Mason Klisares, Joe Frese and Nick Klisares; and siblings, Joyce Harter, Nancy Henry, Joe Harter and Phil Daniels.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Daniels; siblings, Larry Daniels, Bob Daniels and Jerry Harter.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10th, also at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019
