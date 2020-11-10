1/1
Gloria Verleen Reed
1935 - 2020
Gloria Verleen Reed

Grimes, formerly of LeMars - Gloria Verleen Reed, 85, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, after an extended illness. A Memorial Service will be held 11 am November 14, 2020, at Iles Westover Chapel. A livestream of the service will be available on Gloria's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com beginning at 10:45 am.

Gloria was born January 13, 1935, in Ellston, Iowa, to Jonathan and Violet (Trower) Grose. She married Joe Reed and together they had two children, Kevin and Kellie. She supported her husband, Joe, who was the principal of LeMars Community Schools. She was very active in her children's activities including being a boy scout, girl scout, and 4H leader, as well as their sports and musical events. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in LeMars. She was instrumental in beginning the annual candy fundraiser for the Floyd Valley Hospital, especially known for her caramels. Other hobbies she enjoyed were bridge, knitting, crocheting, and traveling the country and overseas.

Gloria spent the later years in Arizona enjoying the sunshine and met many friends there. She moved back to Iowa to Des Moines because of health reasons where she resided at Ramsey Village in Des Moines and at Kennybrook Village in Grimes.

Gloria is survived by daughter-in-law, Dana Reed of Clive, IA; son-in-law, Travis Groft of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Keegan (Breiyan) Reed of Polk City, IA, Kileigh Reed of San Marcos, TX, Walt and Lucy Groft of Lincoln, NE, Megan Haugerud of Urbandale, IA, Dave (Jess) Woolworth of Grimes, IA; great-grandchildren, Klay Reed, AJ Haugerud, Harper and Asher Woolworth; brother, Richard Grose; sisters-in-law Sylvia and Janet Grose; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, children, Kevin Reed and Kellie Groft, brothers, Duane and Roger Grose, and great-grandson, Knox Reed.

Contributions may be made to the Floyd Valley Hospital, American Cancer Society.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
