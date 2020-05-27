Goldeane Kemp
West Des Moines - Goldeane Kemp, 97, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Edgewater Retirement Community in West Des Moines. Goldeane was born on June 23, 1922 and was the daughter of Willie and Olive Mayo.
Goldeane was a graduate of Lincoln High School where she met her husband, Harry. They were married for 67 years. She was a dedicated homemaker in the classic fashion of the 20th century. Once her children were grown, she worked as a teacher aide at Ruby Van Meter School in Des Moines.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Marilyn Arnold, Charles (Sujee) Kemp, Beverly (Jim) Wilhite; sister, Joanne Zinn; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Kemp.
A family graveside service was held to celebrate Goldeane's compassionate life.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff at Edgewater who lovingly cared for their mother the past 12 years. Memorial contributions can be made to Wesley Life's Good Samaritan/Good Shepherd Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 27 to May 31, 2020.