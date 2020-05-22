Services
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
(515) 523-1200
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Morrisburg Cemetery
north of Stuart, IA
Goldie Miller

Goldie Miller Obituary
Goldie Miller

Menlo - Goldie C. Miller, 92 of rural Menlo passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at The New Homestead in Guthrie Center. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 27th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 28th at Morrisburg Cemetery north of Stuart. Live streaming of Goldie's funeral can be done on the Johnson Family Funeral Home Facebook Page (facebook.com/JohnsonFamilyFH) Memorial contributions may be direct to Panora Pets. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 24, 2020
