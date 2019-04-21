Reverend Gordon Gittins



Johnston - Rev. Gordon J. Gittins, 77, died April 17, 2019 at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston, Iowa. He graduated from Guthrie Center High School. After a year at Iowa State University, studying engineering, he attended Conception Seminary in Missouri and Mount Saint Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 2, 1968 at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines. He also obtained a master's degree in history from Drake University.



He began as an Assistant Pastor at Visitation Parish and then St. Joseph in Des Moines. After becoming Pastor of St. Patrick in Imogene, he joined the faculty at St. Albert High School in Council Bluffs. While there he served as Pastor of St. Columbanus at Weston and chaplain of the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs.



He returned as Pastor of Visitation Parish, and then onto Pastor of St. Clare, Clarinda, St. Joseph, Villisca and Sacred Heart, Bedford. He moved to St. Michael in Harlan and then served as Pastoral Care for St. Mary, Anita, St. John, Adair and St. Joseph, Casey. He served as Parochial Vicar at St. Anthony before retiring in 2008.



Father Gittins was always very involved in the community wherever he was assigned. He loved visiting with people and had an enormous interest in all that life had to offer. He knew all about movies, music, history, theology, and politics and was always ready to engage people in conversation. He was always willing to help out even in difficult assignments.



He is survived by his sister, Polly Marean (Don) of West Des Moines, a sister-in-law, Martha Gittins, of Stuart, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. He touched many lives, and no one was ever a stranger to Father Gordon.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marcella, brothers, Roy and Bernard, and sisters, Violet (Oberholtz) and Delores (Diggins).



Gratitude is extended to the Bishop Drumm staff, especially Jennifer Peffer, who provided consistent, compassionate care.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Priests' Pension Fund or Bishop Drumm Foundation.



Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday, April 22 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Tuesday, April 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Guthrie Center. Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary