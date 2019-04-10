|
Gordon Haworth
Grinnell - Gordon Lee Haworth, 80, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home in Grinnell.
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Grinnell Christian Church in Grinnell from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Grinnell Christian Church in Grinnell beginning with a service then friends and family time until 4:00 p.m.
Memorials may be designated to the Gordon Haworth Memorial Fund. They can be mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.
Gordon Lee Haworth was born on October 2, 1938 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of J. Kenneth and Claire (Mott) Haworth.
Gordon attended Montezuma High School. He then owned and operated his own farming business in Grinnell. Afterward, he owned Grinnell Transport for many years while driving a truck.
Gordon was united in marriage to Mary Margaret McClure in 1963 at the Methodist Church in Montezuma and to this union there were two children, Andrea Haworth and James Haworth. He loved flying airplanes, enjoyed farming for over 30 years, had a passion for truck driving for over 60 years and was known as a hard worker.
Gordon is survived by his children, Andrea Haworth of Searsboro and James (Lisa) Haworth of Le Mars, Iowa; four grandchildren, Harrison Beckman of Grinnell, Chance Clauer of Beetown, WI, Austin Haworth of Le Mars, Iowa and Julia Haworth of Le Mars, Iowa; two great grandchildren, Addison Beckman and Cooper Clauer; two siblings, Robert (Gladys) Haworth of Deep River and Carmen (Charles) Brown of Jefferson City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Claire Haworth.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019