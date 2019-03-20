Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ankeny Memorial Gardens
Gordon Ray Pralle Obituary
Gordon Ray Pralle

Des Moines - Gordon R. Pralle, 55, of Des Moines passed away March 18, 2019.

A visitation will be held 5 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa funeral home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 23, at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

Gordon had worked for Citigroup in Des Moines until 2015.

He is survived by 4 sisters, Joyce (Garry) Hubacher, Judith (James) Foulk, Janice Danaher, and Joan Pralle; a brother, Jeffrey Pralle; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019
