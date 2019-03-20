|
Gordon Ray Pralle
Des Moines - Gordon R. Pralle, 55, of Des Moines passed away March 18, 2019.
A visitation will be held 5 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa funeral home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 23, at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.
Gordon had worked for Citigroup in Des Moines until 2015.
He is survived by 4 sisters, Joyce (Garry) Hubacher, Judith (James) Foulk, Janice Danaher, and Joan Pralle; a brother, Jeffrey Pralle; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019