Grace Anderson
Casey - Grace Anderson, 98 of Casey passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, February 13th at St. John's Lutheran Church in Casey. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Casey. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Casey Library and/or St. John's Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 246, Stuart, IA 50250. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 11, 2019