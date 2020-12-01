Grace Mauro
Des Moines - Grace Mauro, age 77, was called to Heaven this past Saturday, November 28th, 2020. Grace is survived by her husband, John F. Mauro; her sons, Tony Mauro (wife Jill Mauro), Tim Mauro (wife Jennifer Mauro), and Joe Mauro (wife Melissa Mauro); her grandchildren Brandon Mauro, Madalyn Mauro, Olivia Mauro, Ben Mauro, Leo Mauro, Sophia Mauro, and Julia Mauro; and her brother Larry Sanders(wife Sharon Sanders) . She is predeceased by her parents, James and Mildred Sanders; and her sister Cecilia Acri.
Grace was born in 1943 in Des Moines and spent her childhood growing up in the Highland Park area. She graduated from St. Josephs Academy in 1961 where she was on the Stepperettes Dance Team and the Homecoming Court.
Her blonde hair, blue eyes and impeccable sense of style was no match for the southside Italian kid, John Mauro, as they were set up on a blind date to attend the Iowa State Fair in August of 1960 … they were married in 1963 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
Now … to say Grace was "one of a kind" or that "God broke the mold when he created her" is the understatement of a lifetime … even for 2020. Words like funny, ornery, kooky, scary, genuine, and the occasional "crazy" would be more than fair … and those who were lucky enough to know her can attest to these words and likely have a "Grace" story to share.
So, let's just put it out there … Grace loved to absolutely scare the pants off people (even strangers). This is not your average "boo" while hiding around a corner … we are talking premeditated, elaborate schemes that at the very least would cause lasting nightmares. And while Halloween was her most celebrated holiday, Grace had a way of surprising anyone on any day. Needless to say, it was hard to have friends that wanted to come over to the house.
Grace also had a love of animals only rivaled by St. Francis of Assisi. Of course there was the multiple cats and dogs throughout her life that she absolutely adored and cared for (mostly strays). However Grace was likely most known for her pet goat, Louie. That's not a typo … nor did Grace live on a farm. Louie the goat stood 4 feet tall from floor to horns and he wasn't afraid of using those horns if you got between him and Grace (did I mention it was hard to have friends come over to the house?).
Her love and devotion for her children and grandchildren was overflowing … there wasn't a ballgame or dance recital that she ever missed and was our biggest cheerleader for our entire lives … this is her legacy. Her unending love for her entire family (including the animals) and all the wonderful memories will forever stay in our hearts.
Please join us in celebrating a life well lived on Thursday, December 3rd from 4:00pm to 6:30pm (Rosary service to follow) at Dunn's Funeral Home in Des Moines. Her funeral will be held on Friday, December 4th at 10:00am at Christ the King Church. Unfortunately due to the recent Covid restrictions we will not be able to host a reception after the funeral service nor will there be a ceremony at the cemetery. Also a face mask will be required at the visitation and church.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established by the family to be specified at a later date.
You may view Grace's mass Livestream just prior to service time Friday at www.ilescares.com