Grace Thomsen
Norwalk - Grace D. Thomsen 94, passed away April 5,2020. She requested cremation and there will be a grave side service for family and friends at a later date.
Grace was born February 5,1926 in Glidden, Iowa to Matilda and Ernest Loeschen.
She married Harvey Thomsen August 6,1943 and to their union they had 4 sons Tommy, Jeffery, Michael and Scott.
Grace is survived by Tommy, Michael, Scott & Deborah Thomsen, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents,2 sisters, brother, husband and son Jeffery.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020