Grant R. Bell
Clive - Grant Robert Bell, 71, of Clive, Iowa, passed away March 13, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines surrounded by friends and family. Grant was born April 21,1948 in Des Moines to Robert Spencely and Dorothy Anita (Jordan) Bell. Grant grew up in Clive and attended Valley High School, Class of 1966. He then earned a Business Degree from the University of Iowa where he was an active member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
After graduating from the University of Iowa, Grant joined his father, Bob, in the family business, Bell Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning. He later became President of the company. In June of 1971, Grant married his high school sweetheart, Pam Hall. They built a house in the neighborhood he grew up in and raised their daughters, Devon and Courtney.
Grant was active in the local community as a member of the Des Moines Rotary Club, Young Businessmen's Breakfast Club, Royal Order of Jesters and Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
In his free time, Grant loved riding his motorcycle and road tripping with a special group of guys. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards with buddies at his "Global Headquarters." He loved traveling with Pam. On weekends you could find him visiting his grandchildren, mowing his yard, enjoying a spin in his yellow Corvette or cheering on the Hawks.
Above all, family was the love of Grant's life. Some of his most cherished memories are from family summer vacations at Big Sand Lake in Park Rapids, MN where he both spent time as child and took his own children and grandchildren later in life.
Grant is survived by his wife, Pamela, daughters Devon (Vince) Sabotta and Courtney Bell, sister Janet (Frank) Berlin, and grandchildren Azure & Quentin Sabotta.
Due to limitations on gatherings, no public services will be held at this time. We hope to be able to honor our wonderful husband, father, grandpa and friend at a later date.
Special thanks to Tom Buroker and The Taylor House for their care and compassion and to Jennifer Hall for her loving support of our family.
Memorial contributions in Grant's honor may be made to Bras for the Cause c/o Iles Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50321.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020